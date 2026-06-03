The LEGO Icons Mini SEGA Genesis has officially landed in Malaysia via local retailers, most notably Box of Bricks. Locally, the retro gaming console replica carries a surprisingly affordable retail price of RM169, likely due to its smaller scale compared to LEGO’s previous console-themed releases.

As covered previously, the Mini SEGA Genesis recreates the iconic 16-bit console in a compact desktop-friendly format. The 479-piece set measures just over 4cm tall, 16cm long, and 12cm wide when assembled, making it considerably smaller than LEGO’s past recreations of classic gaming hardware.

Despite its size, LEGO has packed in several nostalgic details. The model includes two detachable three-button controllers that can be plugged into or removed from the console, as well as a removable Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cartridge.

Builders can also choose between Genesis and Mega Drive branding, allowing the set to reflect either the North American or international version of the console. Hidden beneath the cartridge slot cover is a portrait of Sonic the Hedgehog, serving as a small easter egg for fans of SEGA’s mascot.

Additionally, the arrival of the Mini SEGA Genesis also coincides with the local availability of another recently announced set: the LEGO Speed Champions The Fast and the Furious Toyota Supra Mk4. Priced at RM119, the 292-piece model measures over 15cm long, and recreates Brian O’Conner’s iconic orange A80 Supra from the original 2001 film.

To recap, this Speed Champions set features several recognisable details from the movie car, including its bright orange paintwork, Troy Lee’s “Nuclear Gladiator” side graphics, rear wing, chrome-look wheels, and even incorporates transparent rear panels that reveal the car’s NOS bottles. Like the Skyline GT-R R34 release from years back, also included is a Brian O’Conner minifigure, but in an outfit resembling his appearance from The Fast and the Furious film.