Last year, Sega and LEGO worked together to bring fans a brick version of the Sega Genesis controller. More recently, the two companies have come together to recreate the console itself. And for those who prefer the non-US name of Mega Drive, the set also includes pieces to reflect the two possible options.

This naturally comes with its own pair of controllers that each look much smaller than the dedicated set that came before. That being said, these are still the earlier controllers with three buttons rather than six. These can be plugged in or out of the console body. You can also do the same with the game cartridge, so there’s that parallel to the real deal. The cartridge itself is that of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Tails being featured.

An additional easter egg thrown in with the LEGO Sega Genesis is a portrait of Sonic the Hedgehog. This can be revealed by removing the bulging section that houses the game cartridge slot. It’s not particularly surprising that the two companies went for that one as the easter egg.

The LEGO Sega Genesis set consists of 479 pieces, plus “lots of sticker decorations”. When built, the set measures over 4 x 16 x 12 cm. It’s not currently listed on the local LEGO online store, but the US store shows that it will be available starting 1 June. Said store also prices the set at US$39.99 (~RM158).

This is the latest in a steadily growing list of retro videogames hardware getting a LEGO incarnation in the modern day. Beyond the Sega Genesis controller, other prior entries include the Atari 2600, the Pac-Man arcade cabinet, and the NES. The most recent one before the Genesis is the Nintendo Game Boy, which only landed on our shores months after its initial global reveal. Which may or may not be an indication as to when this one arrives.

(Source: LEGO)