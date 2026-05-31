Continuing the streak of announcements ahead of Computex 2026 proper, Acer has unveiled more products under its two gaming lineups. Headlining them is, as you’d expect, another entry into the Predator line, And this time it’s the Predator Helios 18 AI. Joining it another from the Nitro line, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

As the name suggests, the Predator Helios 18 AI features an 18-inch form factor. While more a desktop replacement than a portable laptop, the larger size allows for a pretty impressive display. More specifically, this is a 16:10 WQUXGA (3,820 x 2,400) Mini LED screen, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As some gaming TVs can do, you can double the aforementioned refresh rate, but this drastically reduces its resolution. Down to Full HD, switching aspect ratio in the process.

Inside, Acer has given the Predator Helios 18 AI an Intel Core Ultra 9 290 HX Plus processor, with GPU options going up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop. Similarly, the maximum memory the laptop can run is 256GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 6TB of PCIe 5 SSD. Powering it is a 99 Wh battery, the highest it can go before being barred from flights. Not that it would be a good idea, as the entire package weighs in at 3.5kg.

For its ports, the Predator Helios 18 AI has two Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an SD card reader, a HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as an RJ45 LAN port. Wireless options include Bluetooth 5.4 and WiFi 7. Producing sound is what Acer calls the Predator Vox tech, which is a proprietary six-speaker setup. And the cherry on top? The Predator MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches for the keyboard. Not for all keys though; this is only for the arrow and WASD keys, and you’ll have to hot-swap them in

If all that is a bit much, Acer has the Nitro 16 instead. It’s just a tad smaller, with display options only going up to a WXGA (16:10 2,560 x 1,600) screen, but with 240 Hz refresh rate support. Processor choices are between an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX or Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, the latter being a first for the brand’s laptops. Graphics options go up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop. For memory and storage, these go up to 32GB DDR5 and Up to 2TB via two M.2 slots.

For connectivity, the wired sort includes a USB4 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports,A SB-A 2.0 port, a HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and an RJ45 LAN port. For the wireless variety, it gets WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It also comes with a pair of speakers, with DTS: X Ultra support. Powering the laptop is a 92 Wh battery.

Much like recent announcements, no pricing details have been shared. Availability for the Predator Helios 18 AI is limited to North America and EMEA in August, with Australia getting it sometime in Q4 of the year. As for the Acer Nitro 16, the only one noted is for North America in Q4. No word on other regions just yet.