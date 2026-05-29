Beyond the Predator Atlas 8 handheld, Acer also introduced two laptops making use of Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. One of them even uses the new Snapdragon C chip, which indicates what sort of performance we can expect from it. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the two laptops are the Swift Spin 14 AI and the Aspire Go 15.

Going in that order, the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI is a convertible model, with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 16:10) IPS touch display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also makes use of Wacom AES 2.0 tech for the stylus users out there, and the cherry on top is that it also gets the Acer Active Stylus 420 in the box.

Inside, you actually get a choice of either a Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus or X2 Elite chip, with up to 32GB of LPDR5X RAM as well as up to 1TB of SSD storage. It is powered by a 65 Wh battery, which Acer says gives the Swift Spin 14 AI 23 hours of video playback, or 16.5 hours of web browsing. Charging is done using the included 100W PD adapter, which plugs in via USB-C.

Speaking of which, you get two USB4 ports, as well as two USB-A3.2 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability, Bluetooth 6.0 and WiFi 7 connectivity, as well as a weight of 1.34kg.

Moving on to the Acer Aspire Go 15, this comes with the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio, with its 15.6-inch Full HD screen. As mentioned earlier, this one packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon C entry-level chip, with Acer claiming that it’s the first laptop to be using said chip. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

The laptop is powered by a 53Wh battery, though no battery life figures for this one. Other items on the Acer Aspire Go 15 spec sheet include two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, one HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity is done by Bluetooth 5.4 and WiFi 6E.

As with the Predator Atlas 8, Acer has not yet tacked on a price on neither the Swift Spin 14 AI nor the Aspire Go 15. The latter doesn’t even have an availability window, or markets in which it will be available in. But for the former, it heads over to EMEA first in July, North America in August, and sometime in Q3 for Australia. No word on local pricing or availability just yet, naturally.