If you’ve been working towards owning your personal Steam Deck any time soon, well, we have some bad news for you. Valve announced that it will be raising the prices of its popular handheld console. And these aren’t just insignificant bumps; we are talking about an increase of hundreds of dollars.

For reference, the 512GB OLED model previously retailed at US$549 (~RM2,180) but now costs US$789 (~RM3,134), marking an increase of US$240 (~RM953). Meanwhile, the 1TB variant saw an even steeper hike, going from US$649 (~RM2,578) to US$949 (~RM3,769), which is an increase of US$300 (~RM1,191).

Valve has raised Steam Deck prices in the US • 1TB OLED $649 -> $949

• 512GB OLED $549 -> $789 still out of stock store.steampowered.com/steamdeck [image or embed] — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 28 May 2026 at 01:19

Now, you may think that such a significant price increase means the Steam Deck itself received a major upgrade. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In an official statement, Valve said that the “Steam Deck itself hasn’t changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole”. So, if you are hoping for major hardware improvements, it looks like we may have to wait for the eventual Steam Deck 2 instead.

It should come as no surprise that growing demand from AI companies is among the factors driving up component prices, as many firms continue acquiring hardware to build and expand their data centres. If you recall, both Sony and Nintendo previously announced price increases for their respective consoles due to component shortages.

We’d like to point out that we still don’t know how this price change will affect the console locally. We will update the article if we receive any new information.

Meanwhile, if you still want to get yourself a Steam Deck, Engadget pointed out that refurbished units are still an option. Valve still sells the discontinued LCD models at their original prices, with the 512GB configuration retailing at US$359 (~RM1,426).

Unfortunately, refurbished OLED variants now command higher prices as well. Retailers now list the 512GB model at US$629 (~RM2,499), while the 1TB version now costs US$759 (~RM3,016), according to the publication.

This is certainly disappointing news, and it may not be over soon. If you recall, Valve has already delayed the launch of the Steam Frame and Steam Machine due to memory and storage shortages. Moreover, even at the time of writing, the company has yet to reveal official pricing for the upcoming devices due to said shortage.

Valve still plans to launch both products this year, shortly after the Steam Controller. However, when they eventually hit the market, it would not be surprising if they end up being more expensive than initially expected.

(Source: Valve, via Engadget)