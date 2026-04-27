This is probably going to make us sound like a broken record, but it is looking more and more likely that the launch of Valve’s Steam Controller is imminent. Not only that, but the gaming accessory could also retail for less than US$100 (~RM395), based on an early review of it.

The alleged price tag of the Steam Controller came via a video from TechTuber Techy Talk, which has already been taken down, but the good folks at Videocardz managed to snag it before it was removed, with the source now a Streamable mirror. Our guess is that this was likely the earlier video that was uploaded “in secret” by Valve earlier this month, but remains unviewable.

In any case, the leaked video essentially gives us the rundown of the Steam Controller. Techy Talk shows that the controller includes the dual trackpads, magnetic TMR or Hall Effect thumbsticks, HD rumble and the four back buttons.

They also show off the magnetic charging puck, which also doubles as the wireless dongle. Interestingly, Techy Talk’s demonstration also shows just how strong the charging accessory is, literally dangling from the cable.

Competitive Pricing

But the most interesting and probably important point is the price tag that is attached to the Steam Controller. Techy Talks says that, at launch, Valve’s controller will retail for US$99 (~RM391), making it considerably cheaper than the current premium console controllers like the PlayStation Dual Sense Edge and Xbox Elite Series 2.

That’s very competitive pricing, especially for a controller that offers more robust customisation options than even the standard PlayStation Dual Sense controller. Even more enticing, at least for this writer, is the fact that the controller is designed primarily for PC gaming. As to how much more effective the controller is going to be, we’re going to need to get our hands on the controller and really gives it the beans.

That brings us to the next point: availability. Judging by how much information is already being shared by Techy Talks — the overview, the price tag, all that jazz — the launch date for the Steam Controller is likely coming soon, far sooner than the Steam Machine and Frame. That said, it’s uncertain if the controller will ever make its way to our shores; when the Steam Deck rolled out in 2022, Malaysia was not on Valve’s list of official countries, and to get our unit, we were (still are, to be honest) at the mercy of the gray market.

For another matter, it is unlikely that gray market dealers will sell the Steam Controller at US$99. Given its already burgeoning popularity, we recommend that you steel your minds and prepare for some really hefty mark-ups.

(Source: Streamable via Videocardz)