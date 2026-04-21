Valve could be preparing for the launch of the new Steam Controller, following the quiet upload of an unboxing video to its Steam platform. While the video is currently inaccessible, its presence has fuelled speculation that an official reveal could be just days away.

The listing, titled “steam_controller_unboxing_2026,” was first spotted via SteamDB on 20 April. Attempting to play the video currently returns a “This video has not been processed for streaming” message, suggesting that Valve has yet to make it publicly viewable. The discovery was highlighted by industry watcher Brad Lynch, also known as @SadlyItsBradley, who noted that the upload could signal an imminent announcement.

Valve has “secretly” uploaded a Steam Controller unboxing video (unwatchable right now) I think we will see its launch very soon.. pic.twitter.com/SCjl7p3Rqv — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 20, 2026

Shipments Hint At Imminent Release

Separate reports from Lynch indicate that Valve has already received large-volume shipments of a new wireless controller. This suggests the company may be in the final stages of preparing inventory ahead of a retail rollout.

If accurate, the timing of these imports alongside the unboxing video upload points to coordinated launch preparations. However, key details such as pricing and availability remain unknown for now.

Part Of Valve’s New Hardware Push

The upcoming model marks a return for the Steam Controller, which originally debuted in 2015 before being discontinued in 2019. The device was known for its highly customisable controls, but its unconventional design drew mixed reactions from users. Despite that, the original controller influenced later designs from companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Razer, particularly in terms of configurability and input flexibility.

Valve first announced the new Steam Controller in November last year, alongside the rebooted Steam Machine and the Steam Frame. All three devices are slated to launch in 2026, though the controller now appears to be the closest to release.

(Source: TechPowerUp)