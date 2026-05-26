Whenever OPPO debuts a new flagship phone in its home market, the brand usually launches a new device alongside it. This debut isn’t any different, as, coinciding with the Reno 16 series, the smartphone company pulls back the curtains on the OPPO Pad 6.

Much like its predecessors, the Pad 6 is positioned as both a productivity tablet and entertainment device. OPPO is also emphasising its portability, with the tablet measuring 266.93 x 193.35 x 5.99 mm and weighing 579g for the standard model. There is also a “Soft Light” variant, which appears to feature a matte-style display coating, while weighing slightly less at 577g.

Spec-wise, the tablet sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 3,000 x 2,120 resolution, a 7:5 screen ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The OPPO Pad 6 also comes equipped with a six-speaker setup alongside dual microphones.

Under the hood, the Pad 6 packs a Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, according to OPPO’s Chinese product page. Powering all of this is a massive 10,420mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

As for software, the tablet comes with ColorOS 16 which allows it to leverage some AI functionality. As for cameras, the Pad 6 features an 8MP rear shooter alongside another 8MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The standard version of the OPPO Pad 6 comes in grey and silver colourways. As for configurations, it’s available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants. Before discounts, these go for CNY3,499 (~RM2,044), CNY3,899 (~RM2,278), and CNY4,299 (~RM2,511), respectively.

Meanwhile, the “Soft Light” variant is available in silver and blue colour options. However, it appears to forgo the 16GB + 512GB configuration available for the standard model. Pricing starts at CNY3,799 (~RM2,219) for the 8GB + 256GB version, while the 12GB + 256GB model retails at CNY4,199 (~RM2,453).

Before we conclude, do remember that these details are based on the tablet’s China launch and may differ once the device reaches the global market. That said, it is still best to take some of the information here with a pinch of salt for the time being.

(Source: OPPO China)