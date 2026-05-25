Xiaomi has officially revealed the designs of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro ahead of their global debut later this week. In addition to that, the company is also teasing the phones’ imaging capabilities under the “Telephoto Master” tagline.

Based on the official promotional materials, the series features a square-shaped rear camera module positioned in the upper left corner of the back panel, while the front houses a standard punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Official Design Reveal & Teases

At first glance, the new handsets largely adopt the same design language as their predecessors, the Xiaomi 15T series. However, a closer look reveals that the 17T’s camera module now features a flatter, plateau-like design, whereas the 15T’s module had a more pronounced angled bezel.

As expected, Xiaomi did not reveal any detailed hardware specifications for either phone. What the company did confirm is that both devices will feature a Leica-tuned telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Xiaomi says that the shooter offers a 115mm equivalent focal length and will be “standard on every model”, indicating that the feature will be available across the lineup.

Every distance tells a different story. From 5x portraits to 120x details, get closer to the moment. Stay tuned for Xiaomi 17T Series launch on May 28th, 14:00 (GMT+2) pic.twitter.com/uva2wfWCQE — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2026

Moreover, Xiaomi’s promotional material also mentions support for “10x optical-quality zoom” as well as up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom. The former likely refers to a combination of optical and computational imaging, while the latter is almost certainly dependent on digitally enhanced zoom.

From #MyXiaomiStory to the first hands-on experience with #Xiaomi17TSeries. 📸✨

We invited users from different generations of the T Series to experience the new Xiaomi 17T Series ahead of launch, sharing their stories, first impressions, and excitement on-site. A big thank you… pic.twitter.com/TMkT5FwpOX — Xiaomi Malaysia (@XiaomiMalaysia) May 24, 2026

Based on a post by Xiaomi Malaysia on X, both the 17T and 17T Pro appear to be available in at least four colour options, namely violet, dark blue, white, and black. That said, we would not be surprised if one of the variants features a more distinct finish or material treatment.

Alleged Specs

As you may have noticed, the Xiaomi 17T series has already been the subject of several leaks ahead of its official announcement. As such, we already know quite a bit about both devices.

To jog your memory, leaks say that the 17T may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, along with a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Sources say that it might have a 6,500mAh battery that can support 67W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the 17T Pro will allegedly offer a bigger 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside, it will run on a Dimensity 9500 chipset and a larger 7,000mAh battery that can handle 100W wired charging.

Turn heads with every shot. The all-new #Xiaomi17T is co-engineered with Leica and Built to Be Noticed. See the world in a way that’s #FarBetter than before. India launch 4th June, 2026.

Know More: https://t.co/dgyb6Sjegd pic.twitter.com/F1LTi54l2V — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 22, 2026

For imaging, the base model will reportedly feature a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main shooter, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP camera on the rear, while the front is home to a 32MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the Pro will supposedly feature the same imaging setup except for the main camera, which will have a 50MP Light Fusion 950 sensor.

Of course, do take this information with a grain of salt, as all of these spec details are based on leaks. Then again, we don’t have to wait long before the company unveils the devices along with the official specs.

(Source: Xiaomi Global [1], [2], Xiaomi Malaysia, Xiaomi India)