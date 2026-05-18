Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its upcoming 17T series smartphones will make their global debut on 28 May. The announcement was shared through the company’s social media channels, with Xiaomi calling the lineup “the biggest T Series upgrade yet.”

Based on teasers and recent leaks, the series is expected to consist of two models: the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Xiaomi has not officially detailed the hardware yet, although the teaser image does confirm the return of Leica-branded cameras for the lineup.

The wait is almost over. It's finally happening. Xiaomi 17T Series launches May 28th. Mark your calendars for our biggest T Series upgrade yet! pic.twitter.com/dSnv15Pzce — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 18, 2026

Previous leaks suggest that the standard 17T may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 17T Pro is expected to offer a larger 6.83-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, alongside a Dimensity 9500 chipset and a bigger 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

Camera-wise, both phones are tipped to continue Xiaomi’s Leica collaboration, with triple rear camera setups expected on each model. The Pro variant is rumoured to use a 50MP main sensor alongside a telephoto camera, while the base model may also feature a dedicated telephoto lens instead of relying solely on digital zoom.

The launch timing itself is also notable. Xiaomi’s T Series phones usually debut later in the year, around September, but the 17T lineup appears set to arrive roughly four months earlier than its predecessors.

Also worth reminding that the 17T Pro has already appeared in SIRIM’s database, suggesting that a local launch is likely not far behind. The base model has yet to show up in the certification database, though it would not be surprising if both devices eventually arrive here together. At the moment, however, it remains unclear whether Xiaomi Malaysia plans to hold a separate local launch event for the series.

(Source: Xiaomi, via X)