Xiaomi has submitted official regulatory filings in China for a new high-performance variant of its electric SUV, designated as the YU7 GT. The documentation released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has not only revealed the upcoming high-performance variant’s designs, but also details of its specifications. As you may recall, camouflaged prototypes of the GT variant were spotted on the road as well as at the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany last year.

The YU7 GT utilises a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that produces a combined output of 738kW, or approximately 990hp. This configuration pairs a 288kW front motor with a 450kW rear motor. According to the filing, the vehicle reaches a top speed of 300km/h. While the current top-tier YU7 Max accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.23 seconds, the GT variant’s increased output should reduce this time to approximately 2 seconds.

Dimensions for the new variant have been adjusted slightly due to revised bodywork. The YU7 GT measures 5,015mm in length and 2,007mm in width, making it 16mm longer and 11mm wider than the standard model. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 3,000mm. To accommodate the increased power and its 2,460kg curb weight, the GT utilises staggered tyre sizes, with 265/40R21 tyres at the front and wider 295/35R21 tyres at the rear. The vehicle uses a ternary lithium battery supplied by CATL.

Visual and functional changes for the GT model include a specialised aerodynamic kit featuring a larger rear diffuser and an optional ducktail spoiler. The filings also indicate the inclusion of high-performance hardware, such as red brake calipers.

To refresh, the current YU7 is offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, across its three variants. The RWD variant is equipped with a 320 PS motor paired with a 96.3 kWh LFP battery, delivering a CLTC range of 835 km.

The AWD version features a dual-motor setup producing 496 PS, combined with the same 96.3 kWh LFP battery, offering a 770 km CLTC range. At the top of the line-up, the AWD Max comes with a larger 101.7 kWh NCM battery, a dual-motor system generating 690 PS, and a 760 km CLTC range.

Pricing for the Xiaomi YU7 GT is not known at this time. It is also primarily for the Chinese market, but the company has revealed plans to expand globally in the future. For reference, the YU7 Standard (RWD) launched in China at CNY253,500 (~RM144,250), the Pro at CNY279,900 (~RM159,273), and the Max at CNY329,900 (~RM187,724).

