Toyota is expanding its range of electric vehicles with a companion to its newest Land Cruiser models. Described as an “electric personal mobility vehicle”, the Land Hopper is technically not a bike, since it sports three wheels.

According to the car maker, this dual front-wheel configuration provides stable travel from low to high speeds on off-road terrain. As demonstrated in a video, these two front wheels can move independently, allowing the vehicle to handle bumps and uneven surfaces with ease.

One of the Land Hopper’s highlights is its collapsible design. When not in use, the single-seater folds into a more compact form. The handlebars drop down, and the rear wheel slides between the two front wheels. Meanwhile, the saddle can be removed. In this folded form, it shrinks down to about half its original size, allowing for easy storage.

Essentially, the brand intends for users to stash it in a vehicle’s luggage area, preferably the new Land Cruiser FJ series. Speaking of which, the FJ was announced at the same time as as the bike, serving as a compact alternative to the existing models.

Going back to the bike, though, the idea is for users to drive to an area near their intended destination and then hop onto the Land Hopper for the final stretch. Aside from this use case, the brand is also positioning the vehicle as an urban mobility device for everyday purposes.

The Land Hopper has a maximum speed of 20km/h, which aligns with Japan’s road laws. Speaking of regulations, the vehicle is classified as a specified small motorised bicycle under the country’s revised Road Traffic Act. This means that those aged 16 years and above can ride it without a licence.

At the moment, the Toyota Land Hopper exists as a prototype. However, the company has revealed that it is planning to release the vehicle in Japan next year. As per the announcement, the launch is “scheduled to launch from spring 2027 onward”. For now, it’s unclear whether Toyota will be bringing it to our shores.

(Source: Toyota [1], [2])