UMW Toyota Motor has already had a pretty substantial number of launches this year. But that’s not stopping the company from adding one more car to the local market. Well, technically two, depending on if you count variants as separate models. This is because the carmaker has announced the Yaris Cross, in both pure petrol and hybrid models.

Both of them sport a 1.5l engine. The petrol version of the Toyota Yaris Cross has a 1.5l 2NR-VE engine, which outputs 106 PS / 82 kW. The hybrid model, on the other hand, has a 1.5l 2NR-VEX engine which outputs 91 PS / 67kW and 121Nm instead. The latter is also augmented with a 59 kW 141 Nm electric motor, powered by a 764 Wh battery. Put the two together and they output a total of 111 PS / 81 kW.

On that note, the hybrid model of the Toyota Yaris Cross also gets fuel efficiency figures of between 27.8 km/l and 33.3 km/l. None was provided for the petrol model though. The company also adds that the car automatically engages battery-only mode when it detects low-speed movement, such as in start-stop traffic.

Performance figures aside, the two models are nearly identical. Both cars are carried by 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the driver gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, with another 10.1-inch infotainment screen sitting in the middle. Toyota says both come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. At the back is a 471-litre two-level boot space.

Safety features come as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which includes Pre-Collision Braking, Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Lane Keep Control, Front Departure Alert, as well as Pedal Misoperation Control. Parking assistance includes Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Clearance Sonar and Panoramic View Monitor.

Also worth noting is that both versions of the Toyota Yaris Cross are locally-assembled at the Bukit Raja, Selangor factory. The petrol version of the car costs RM99,900, while the hybrid model has a RM10,000 premium on top. Both get a five-year warranty with no mileage limit. The HEV naturally gets the extra warranty for its battery that goes up to eight years, which also includes warranties for the inverter and power management control ECU, also for eight years.