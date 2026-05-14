Almost half a year after their reveal at CES 2026, the 2026 lineup of ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G Series laptops has finally landed on our shores. That lineup includes the new Zephyrus G14 and G16.

Zephyrus G14

Design-wise, ASUS has stated that both the G14 and G16 retain the same chassis design that is introduced back in 2024, after it ditched the Ergolift hinge form factor. As these things usually go, the internals of the new laptop have been updated.

Case in point, the brand is now offering two CPU flavours: AMD’s Ryzen AI 400 Series and Intel’s Panther Lake. In the case of the AMD SKU, there’s only one specs sheet for it: a Ryzen AI 9 465, 16GB LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and an RTX 5060.

For the Panther Lake option, ASUS is offering two SKUs, although the CPU remains the same across the board. Specifically, it’s the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, but the remaining configurations start from 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, 1TB of storage, and an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti 12GB. The top-spec configuration features 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, and an RTX 5080 16GB.

Regardless of the internal specs, the display of the Zephyrus G14 2026 is an ROG Nebula HDR 14-inch OLED panel, with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Other specifications include USB4 or Thunderbolt 4, depending on the CPU configuration, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Powering the laptop is a 73Wh battery, and its total weight is 1.58kg.

As you can imagine, the new ROG Zephyrus G14 won’t come cheap. Pricing starts at RM13,999 for the AMD Ryzen model, while pricing for the Panther Lake SKUs starts at RM17,999 for the base model, which comes in either Platinum White and Eclipse Grey. The fully decked out model will cost RM26,999. Do note that, at current, only the AMD variant is available in Malaysia, while the Panther Lake SKUs will be available from 17 May onwards via ASUS e-Store, and physically from 24 May onwards at all authorised retailers. Customers who purchase the laptop via the e-Store will also receive gifts worth up to RM2,195. This includes an ROG backpacks, keyboards and mice, and extended ASUS warranties.

Zephyrus G16

Moving on, ASUS is shipping the ROG Zephyrus G16 2026 with one CPU configuration: the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H. Specs-wise, it’s a 16-core, 16-thread CPU with an 18MB Smart Cache, with a boost clock of 4.9GHz.

As for memory and storage, the new G16 starts with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for the base model, while the remaining three models ship out with 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 2TB PCIe 4.0 storage. GPU-wise, and in ascending order, the laptop can be fitted with either an RTX 5060, RTX 5070 Ti 12GB, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090.

For its display, the Zephryus G16 2026 features a 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED panel, with 2.5K (2,560 X 1,600) native resolution, along with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz and 0.2ms GTG response time. For power on the go, the laptop is fitted with a larger 90Wh battery. Weight dependings on the configuration, with the base SKU coming in at 1.85kg, while the remaining three SKUs weigh 1.95kg.

Pricing for the ROG Zephyrus G16 2026 starts from RM16,999 for the RTX 5060 SKU; RM23,999 for the RTX 5070 Ti SKU; RM28,999 for the RTX 5080 model; and RM30,999 for the one with the RTX 5090. The laptop will be available starting 17 May via ASUS e-Store, and physically from 24 May onwards. Like the G14, customers who purchase the laptop via e-Store will receive gifts worth up to RM1,437.

(Source: ASUS [1] [2] [3])