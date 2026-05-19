It’s may have been nearly six years since CD Projekt Red (CDPR) launched the critically acclaimed Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s clear that the game’s theme and legacy has left a lasting impact, so much so that someone actually created a special edition, Cyberpunk 2077-themed ROG Xbox Ally X, complete with all the bells and whistles.

What Exactly Is This?

The themed Xbox Ally X was created by Taiwanese artist and craftsman, AK Mod. As per the official fluff from ASUS: “He combined layered spray paints, specialised weathering techniques, and custom water decals to make both the device and its pedestal feel like they were pulled straight out of Night City. Sand and salt were applied in targeted areas to produce organic wear, making the final product feel natural, imperfect, and definitely dystopian. (We have to imagine Johnny Silverhand would approve.)

While the ROG Xbox Ally X with Cyberpunk 2077 neon colours is certainly enticing, the star of the entire ensemble is undoubtedly the one-of-a-kind stand, built from the ground up to cradle the handheld: A faithful reconstruction of Johnny Silverhand’s cybernetic arm.

“Chosen for far more than its futuristic looks, the prosthetic captures the core ethos of Cyberpunk 2077: resistance, raw power, and the uneasy harmony between humanity and machine. This is a statement piece for gamers who see technology not as a tool, but as an extension of their identity with a bit of punk rock rebellion deep within.”

Does This Xbox Ally X Perform Any Different?

Beyond that, the console itself isn’t a souped-up version of the original. By that, we mean that it’s still rocking the same AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme APU with the same Radeon 890M iGPU; the same 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM; the same 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD; and the same 7-inch FHD 120Hz IPS display.

The main (and obvious) difference here is obviously the bright neon yellow colourway, made famous by the developers, and all the scuffs and rugged marks, intentionally added to its design.

How Can I Get It?

Ah. So…here’s the issue. You can’t buy this special Xbox Ally X, simply because it’s a one-off, handcrafted special edition version, and we doubt ASUS intends to put it into mass production.

That said, the brand is planning on giving away a free copy of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on 21 May, but you’ll need to follow the game’s Instagram, X, and Facebook to learn more.

(Source: ASUS)