In conjunction with the ASUS X Kojima Productions ROG Flow Z13-KJP, going up for preorder, the PC brand is also officially taking preorders for the rest of the thematic and special edition accessories and peripherals. That includes the ROG Delta II-KJP, Keris II Origin-KJP, and Scabbard II XXL-KJP.

The Kojima Productions-themed accessories and peripherals are emblazoned with the official logo and mascot of Hideo Kojima’s studio, the Ludens, in their suit or “extra-vehicular creative activity (ECA) suit”, in one form or another. In addition, they also get an all-white aesthetic, accented by gold trims.

Price-wise, and starting with the Flow Z13-KJP, the tablet laptop will retail for RM18,999. That is RM8,000 more than the RM10,999 SRP of the standard edition that we reviewed last year.

Moving on, the Ludens-themed Delta II gaming headset retails for RM1,299, the Keris II Origin-KJP at RM739, and the gorgeous special edition Scabbard II XXL at RM239.

ASUS ROG’s entire Kojima Productions products will be available exclusively via the ASUS Malaysia eStore. While you are able to purchase each item individually, the brand is offering a special bundle price of RM19,889, versus RM20,276 if you were cherry-picking them over time.

Again, the preorder period starts today until 3 March. You can sign up when the site goes live, so if you’re still seeing a page error, we do ask that you be patient.