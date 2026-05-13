Less than a week after the launch of its New ROG Strix OLED monitor, ASUS is now launching two new ProArt OLED displays. Those two models are PA27USD and PA32USD.

As their names suggest, one monitor is a 27-inch model, while the other is a 32-inch model. Their size notwithstanding, both monitors feature identical features and technologies, from the same brightness levels and high refresh rates, the same QD-OLED panel, right down to the same 4K resolution. “ProArt Display OLED PA27USD and PA32USD boast a peak brightness of 1000 nits (3% area), delivering exceptional contrast between the deepest blacks and the brightest whites. In addition, both monitors boast up to a 240Hz refresh rate and variable-refresh-rate (VRR) technology to allow creators to work on fast-rendering visuals and conduct quality checks—all on a single display. Plus, HDMI 2.1 with 4K@240Hz support results in supersmooth visuals with exceptional levels of detail.”

“Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 2.1 ensure compatibility with current and future displays and peripherals. One of the Thunderbolt 4 ports offers up to 96 Power Delivery over a single cable to keep laptops charged, while the other supports multi-display daisy-chaining for expanded setups. The integrated USB 3.2 hub features two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports for connections to other devices. In addition, one 12G-SDI input on PA27USD and two 12G-SDI inputs on PA32USD support uncompressed video signals at up to 4K@60Hz, ensuring uncompromised image quality and seamless integration with capture cards or devices—perfect for professional colour grading and VFX workflows.”

In addition, ASUS is partnering up with Adobe to provide a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Substance 3D, Adobe Stock, and Acrobat Standard. In terms of availability, ASUS says that both the ProArt PA27USD and PA32USD will be available starting from the end of July this year.

As for pricing, pricing starts at RM8,650 for the ProArt PA27USD, while the PA32USD still remains unknown. We’ve reached out to ASUS Malaysia regarding the latter model, to which they said that it will be announcing it soon.

(Source: ASUS [1] [2])