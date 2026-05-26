ASUS Malaysia is officially making its ProArt PZ14 tablet laptop available in Malaysia. The laptop was designed primarily for creators and features a lightweight yet durable chassis.

Aesthetically, the ProArt PZ14 sports an all-Nano Black finish with smudge-resistant technology, giving it a clean, premium look. Physically, it’s really lightweight, with an emphasis on light: it weighs less than a kilogram, specifically 0.79kg. Additionally, it’s got a really thin body at just 9mm thick, thanks to its unibody chassis. Oh, and it also boasts military-grade durability.

Internally, the ProArt PZ14 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 processor. It features 18 CPU cores, a 53MB Cache, a single-core boost clock of 4.7GHz, and a multi-core boost clock that turbos up to 4GHz. Adding on to that, it also features a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 80 TOPS performance.

ASUS is giving consumers a choice between 16GB LPDDR5X and 32GB LPDDR5X memory. Regardless of the memory options, the tablet laptop only comes with a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Other specifications include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, plus a 75Wh 4-cell battery.

The display is also a primary feature of the ProArt PZ14. It’s a 14-inch 3K (2,800 x 1800) Lumina Pro OLED panel, with a 16:10 aspect ratio. As this is aimed specifically at creators, the panel can boast a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and a Delta E<1. It’s also got a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and is Pantone Validated, along with a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

As a tablet laptop, the ProArt PZ14 also comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard that ASUS says has 1.7mm key-travel, and yes: it’s a CoPilot+ PC, so the key is there. Nowhere to run from it, unfortunately.

The ASUS ProArt PZ14 will be available at all authorised resellers in Malaysia, as well the brand’s own e-Store. Pricing starts at RM9,999 for the 16GB+512GB SKU, while the 32GB+512GB configuration will set you back RM11,999.

(Source: ASUS PR)