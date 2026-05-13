Kid-friendly tech brand myFirst has announced a new product for the local market. According to the company, the Camera Insta 20 is the world’s first dual-display printing camera designed specifically for children. Conceived as a way to bridge technology and hands-on play, the device features a compact design suitable for small hands. Available in Classic Blue and Cotton Candy Pink colourways, the camera is made with non-toxic, BPA-free materials.

The myFirst Camera Insta 20 packs a 16MP lens capable of snapping high-resolution photos and capturing smooth 1080p videos. Alongside the primary shooter, the device features a 2MP sensor for selfies. To help users frame their shots with ease, the company has equipped the camera with a 3-inch full HD IPS display.

Meanwhile, the secondary screen is what the brand is calling a “PixTure OLED” panel. This front display can be used to showcase playful emojis, countdown timers, and pixel animations. Beyond that, it can also show real-time status updates and charging progress, among other things.

For printing, the company has opted for an ink-free design that uses thermal paper. A removable cover allows users to easily replace the thermal roll while protecting the interior from dust and water.

On the subject of battery life, the 800mAh cell can fuel up to four hours of use. In addition to this, the brand has equipped the device with a Smart Idle feature that conserves power when not in use. With Standby Mode, the camera can last for approximately 20 days. As for charging, the company claims it takes about two hours.

The myFirst Camera 20 is currently available for purchase through the brand’s official online store, as well as selected platforms. Each purchase comes with three rolls of thermal paper, a neck lanyard, as well as accessory stickers. Price-wise, the device goes for RM459. However, for a limited time, the company is offering it at a discounted price of RM299. This promotion will run until 31 May 2026.

(Source: myFirst press release)