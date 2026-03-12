myFirst is a brand focused on building a kid-friendly tech ecosystem, specialising in products for young children. Today, the company hosted its Explore Together launch event, which saw the debut of a selection of devices. At the forefront is the Insta Lux, an instant camera.

Available in two colourways, it sports a durable design made with child-friendly materials. In terms of specifications, the camera features a 5MP rear camera, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter. Other than that, it sports a 2.8-inch IPS colour display, an LED flash, and ergonomic shutter buttons. A dial allows access to built-in filters and frames.

Keeping the device powered is a 700mAh battery, which according to the company offers 5 hours’ worth of use. Meanwhile, charging takes 2.5 hours via USB-C cable. On the subject of storage, the camera supports memory cards up to 64GB. In addition to this, it features WiFi connectivity.

Furthermore, the camera can pair with the parents’ smartphones via the myFirst Circle app, allowing for prints. Speaking of which, the camera uses dye-sublimation technology to produce vibrant, long-lasting colours. It is worth noting that the device does not come with video recording capabilities.

In Malaysia, the myFirst Insta Lux retails for RM799. What’s more, each purchase comes with two complimentary film refill packs worth RM98. Those interested can head over to the brand’s official website, as well as its online stores on Shopee and Lazada.