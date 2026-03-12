Alongside the Insta Lux, myFirst launched an array of new products at its Explore Together launch event. Among these are the Fone M1, the Carebuds Max, as well as the Frame Clario. As with the camera, these devices pair with the myFirst Circle app, a dedicated ecosystem for safe digital sharing within the family.

Fone M1

Starting with the Fone M1, this is the brand’s entry level smartwatch phone. Designed for children, the 4G-enabled device offers communication capabilities within the myFirst Circle network. The wearable supports video calls, and comes with safety features like one-touch SOS via a dedicated button. Other than that, advanced GPS tracking and geo-fencing functions allow parents to keep track of their children.

In terms of design, the Fone M1 comes in blue and pink colourways. Furthermore, it sports a 1.60-inch AMOLED display with a capacitive touch screen. Internally, it packs a 730mAh battery that offers up to two days of use on a single charge. For storage, it offers 8GB of RAM. Rounding things off is an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Carebuds Max

The Carebuds Max is a pair of lightweight over-ear headphones with interchangeable earpads. Included are two types of ear cushions, namely a cool and breathable fabric for warm weather, and a velvet option for colder seasons.

Among the highlights of the device is the Smart Transparency mode, which automatically detects when the child is moving. This feature enhances ambient sounds, allowing the wearer to become aware of their surroundings.

Other than that, the headphones offer two volume options to protect the child’s hearing: a 85dB Safe Mode for day-to-day use, and a 94dB Travel Mode for noisier environments. Additionally, the Carebuds Max comes with a wireless audio sharing feature.

Frame Clario

This smart frame serves as a family hub, connecting users through the myFirst Circle network. In terms of specifications, it sports a 7-inch IPS display with a 1,024 x 600 pixel resolution. In addition to built-in speakers and dual microphones, it sports a 2MP camera.

Beyond that, it gets 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The latter can be expanded up to 128GB via TF card. For connectivity, it supports WiFi. Aside from enabling video calls and photo sharing, the Frame Clario offers customisable ambient soundscapes.

Sketch Board Pro And 3dPen Make Creator Kit

In addition to the aforementioned devices, myFirst also announced products geared for creativity. The Sketch Board Pro is a digital drawing tablet with a dual-surface design. The front of the device features a pressure-sensitive LCD screen, while the rear incorporates a classic whiteboard for markers. Meanwhile, the 3dPen Make Creator Kit is an all-in-one creative starter kit that bundles the 3dPen Make with themed model packs and PCL filaments.

Pricing And Availability

On the subject of pricing, the Fone M1 gets a RM399 price tag, while the Carebuds Max and Frame Clario retail for RM169 and RM499. As for the drawing tools, the Sketch Board Pro is priced at RM199, while the 3dPen Make Creator Kit will set you back RM299. All the listed products can be purchased through the brand’s official website, as well as its stores on Shopee and Lazada.