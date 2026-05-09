Earlier this week, Huawei hosted a global launch event, during which it unveiled the MatePad Pro Max. Of course, the tablet is not the only device to debut on that day, as the brand also announced the nova 15 Max. As the name suggests, it is the newest addition to the nova range of smartphones.

The handset sports a large 6.84-inch OLED display with a 1,272 x 2,756 pixel resolution. This panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Other than that, the phone comes with a new X button on its side. Essentially, it’s a customisable key for quick and easy access to apps and common functions. Additionally, it can serve as a remote for smart appliances.

As usual, Huawei has refrained from disclosing the device’s chipset. However, given that the nova 15 Max is a rebranded version of the Enjoy 90 Pro Max, it probably uses the same Kirin 8000 processor. Regardless, the phone ships with 256GB of storage.

Keeping the lights on is an 8,500mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging. Reverse charging is also possible. As for software, the device runs on EMUI 14.2. Meanwhile, connectivity features include WiFi 7, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

On the imaging end, the nova 15 Max packs a dual camera setup on the rear. This arrangement includes a 50MP main snapper and a 2MP secondary lens. Meanwhile, the front of the phone houses an 8MP selfie shooter. Other features of the handset include a fingerprint sensor and symmetrical stereo dual speakers.

The Huawei nova 15 Max comes in Blush Gold, Golden Black, and Lake Cyan. Currently, it is available for purchase in Europe with a EUR449 (~RM2,064) price tag. At the time of writing, Huawei has yet to disclose plans of a local launch. However, seeing as the device is already in the SIRIM database, we may be seeing it pretty soon.

(Source: Huawei [1], [2], Gizmochina)