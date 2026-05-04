Honda Malaysia has announced that it has extended the warranty period for its e:HEV cars. Starting this month, the company says that its hybrid cars “will enjoy the added assurance of a 10-year hybrid battery and components warranty with unlimited mileage”. The warranty coverage on the hybrid battery and components will still be subject to the brand’s terms and conditions.

This benefits not only new e:HEV models, but also existing ones. More specifically, this extended warranty affects the City e:HEV, City Hatchback e:HEV, HR-V e:HEV, Civic e:HEV, and the CR-V e:HEV. Also benefitting from the warranty extension are the previous generation i-DCD models of the Jazz, City and HR-V. This sees the hybrid battery warranty get extended from eight years to 10. The warranty of selected hybrid components, on the other hand, went from five years to 10, essentially doubling their previous duration.

Honda Malaysia also says that this benefit is not restricted to first-hand buyers. Second-hand owners of e:HEV and i-DCD cars will also benefit from this warranty extension when ownership is transferred, up to the 10th year. This may or may not help with the resale value of these e:HEV cars, especially if they are resold within said 10-year period.

Per the announcement, Honda Malaysia says that this is part of its Hybrid Done Right campaign, which runs from April to June. The warranty extension, in turn, is part of the carmaker’s “unwavering confidence in the durability and long-term performance of its hybrid battery, while highlighting the strength and relevance of its e:HEV technology in today’s evolving market”. The company adds that “this commitment is further strengthened by nationwide after-sales support, reliable parts availability, and proven ownership value reinforcing confidence in Honda’s hybrid ecosystem”.