Honda Malaysia has officially launched not one, but two new hybrid variants of its 6th generation CR-V model. The SUV now comes in a e:HEV E and the flagship e:HEV RS trim (shown above), and marks the first time two hybrid versions are available within a single line-up for the local market. Honda says the move reinforces its push to make electrified mobility more accessible while maintaining the CR-V’s long-standing role as one of its core models in Malaysia.

Both hybrid variants run on Honda’s 2.0L e:HEV powertrain, which produces 184PS and 335Nm of torque. The system automatically switches between EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive depending on driving conditions, while an exclusive Individual Drive Mode on the e:HEV models allows drivers to tailor steering and throttle response to their preferences.

Honda has also refreshed the CR-V’s exterior and interior to elevate its premium appeal. A new Blazing Red Pearl colour joins the line-up, and all variants now come standard with Honda Authorised Solar and Security tint film by ECOTINT.

Externally, the hybrid variants feature 18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels, while the 1.5L turbocharged variant rides on 18-inch Sparkle Silver alloys. Inside, the e:HEV RS gains a darker hairline dashboard finish and RS-embossed seats to emphasise its sportier positioning.

On the technology front, the new hybrid CR-V models come equipped with a 9-inch Advanced Display Audio system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also integrates Google built-in services, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, and access to selected apps via Google Play.

Honda has also introduced a Digital Key feature for the first time in Malaysia together with the new CR-V. Owners can lock, unlock, and start the vehicle using their smartphone, while remote functions such as Remote Window Close and Remote Power Tailgate are accessible through the Honda CONNECT app.

In terms of safety features, both models SUV feature Blind Spot Information (BSI) and Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM) to enhance safety and driver confidence. The former alerts drivers to vehicles in the rear blind spots, while the latter detects approaching vehicles when reversing out of parking spaces.

In Malaysia, the CR-V e:HEV E is priced at RM178,200, while the e:HEV RS retails at RM195,900 (on-the-road, without insurance). Both are now available for viewing and test drives at authorised Honda dealerships nationwide. And for comparison, the CR-V 1.5L Turbo variant is priced at RM181,900.

(Source: Honda Malaysia press release / official website)