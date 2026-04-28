Tune Talk continues to make good on its promise to offer practical value to its customers with its latest service. This time, the company has launched its own e-commerce platform, Tune Talk Shop. Created in collaboration with Presto, it offers the country’s first complete commerce experience within a telco app.

Tune Talk Shop exists as a native layer within the mobile app, so subscribers can browse, purchase, and receive products without leaving the platform. This allows for a seamless and convenient shopping experience. According to the telco, Presto handles the shop catalogue, which comprises over 20,000 curated products. Additionally, the company is responsible for the backend infrastructure and fulfilment. This includes delivery across the nation.

Meanwhile, Tune Talk manages the end-to-end experience, as well as the payment environment. Speaking of which, the platform supports TNG eWallet, credit card, debit card, FPX, as well as other digital wallets. Aside from that, subscribers have the option to use Tune Talk Points. Customers can also combine the points with another payment method.

As outlined on the telco’s FAQ page, the platform is available to all eligible users. These include active subscribers, as well as free app users. To start browsing, the user must log into the app and tab on “Shop”. Worth noting that the user must first link their account with Presto. Of course, this does mean consenting to sharing details like mobile number, email address, and other relevant information.

While an online shopping service may seem like an unusual addition, it aligns with the company’s shift from a “GB-for-ringgit” model to a value-driven digital ecosystem. With the feature, the telco aims to provide an everyday platform that delivers “tangible lifestyle value”.

In fact, the company has been steadily heading in this direction. Last year, it launched an in-app entertainment hub, which it later made available for free.

(Source: Tune Talk press release)