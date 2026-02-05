Tune Talk recently announced that it has expanded its app to offer users free access to games and drama content. According to the telco, this move aims to provide borderless, free entertainment worldwide. With this update, users across the globe can enjoy more than 1,450 games and drama titles via the Tune Talk App.

As per the telco’s announcement, users do not need any SIM card, subscription, or mobile plan. They only need to download the app, which is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Then, they must create an account.

The sign-up process

Upon first launching the app, the user will be met with a login page. Here, they can click on the “Explore Tune Talk for Free” option. After that, they will be prompted to enter their phone number. According to the telco, both Malaysian and international mobile numbers can be used.

The app will then send a four-digit OTP to the number. After putting in the OTP, the user will be prompted to enter a display name and their email address. Once that is done, users will be able to log into the app and access its contents.

What’s available in the app?

When the app was revamped back in May, it offered a catalogue of around 200 dramas and 200 casual games. This has since been expanded to include more titles. Now, the app boasts over 700 drama titles spanning multiple genres including romance, comedy, action, thrillers, and lifestyle. These are available in multiple languages, with multi-language subtitles. Meanwhile, the game catalogue now includes over 750 titles.

Naturally, the app still retains the rewards mechanic, which lets users earn points by engaging with the content. These points can then be exchanged for rewards such as vouchers and other perks. Other than that, the platform offers services like Airtime Credit Transfer and Utilities Payment, Contact Card, and Barcode Membership. There are plans to introduce more features in the future, including global eSIM.

