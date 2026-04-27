WhatsApp has announced that it will discontinue support for older Android devices starting 8 September 2026. Following this change, smartphones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 will no longer be able to use the messaging app, effectively cutting off access for users on these ageing platforms.

The company said affected users will receive a notification when they open the app, giving them advance notice before support is officially terminated. The move forms part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to maintain performance, stability, and compatibility with newer features that rely on more modern versions of Android.

By phasing out support for Android versions below 6.0, WhatsApp says it can focus on optimising the app for devices that meet current standards. This also allows the platform to introduce new features without being limited by legacy software constraints.

Recommended Steps

Users who are still on unsupported versions are advised to back up their chat history before the deadline. WhatsApp allows backups to be stored on Google Drive directly through its settings menu, making it easy to restore conversations on a newer device.

Alternatively, users can rely on local backups generated automatically on their device’s internal storage. These files can be transferred manually, which may be useful for those with limited cloud storage or who prefer not to purchase additional space.

iOS Devices Not Affected

This change only applies to Android devices. WhatsApp will continue to support iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS 15.1 and above, meaning Apple users are not impacted by the upcoming cutoff.

The decision is expected to affect a significant number of users globally, particularly in regions where older smartphones remain common. WhatsApp specifically notes that these include parts of Southeast Asia, India, Brazil, Pakistan, and Africa.

Consider Upgrading

Once support ends, affected users will need to either update their device’s operating system (if possible) or switch to a newer smartphone to continue using WhatsApp. As such, many essential apps including banking and e-wallet services already require newer versions of Android to function properly, so upgrading will benefit you in more ways than one.

For users on a tight budget, entry-level smartphones offer a practical path forward without a significant financial burden. Telcos in Malaysia also frequently bundle affordable devices with postpaid plans, which can help ease the transition for those still relying on older hardware.

(Source: WhatsApp [Support page], via WABetaInfo)