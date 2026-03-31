WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay, bringing a more complete messaging experience to drivers. The feature, first spotted by WABetaInfo, is currently in beta via TestFlight and marks a significant upgrade over the messaging service’s existing integration, which has so far been limited to voice-based interactions through Siri.

With this update, users will be able to access key parts of WhatsApp directly from their car’s infotainment screen, including recent chats, contacts, and call history, all within a driving-friendly layout. As the feature is currently in beta, it is unclear when the native CarPlay app will roll out to all users.

A Full Interface

As mentioned earlier, the current iteration of WhatsApp on CarPlay relies entirely on Siri to function. Users could have messages read aloud and reply using voice dictation, but there was no way to visually browse conversations or interact with the app beyond basic commands.

The new beta introduces a native interface, allowing users to navigate through menus and access information more intuitively. While it still prioritises safety, the addition of visual elements gives drivers more control compared to the earlier hands-free-only experience.

Chat List

One of the biggest additions is a dedicated chat list screen, which appears as the main tab when opening WhatsApp on CarPlay. This view shows recent conversations, typically covering interactions from the past few weeks, along with basic details such as timestamps, pinned chats, and muted conversations.

Users can select a contact from this list to initiate a message, although they won’t be able to read full chat histories on the car display. This limitation is intentional, as it reduces distractions while driving. Messages are still sent via voice input rather than typing.

There is also a “New Message” option at the top of the screen, allowing users to reach contacts outside the recent list. Additionally, a filter for unread chats helps surface missed messages quickly, with unread conversations marked by a blue indicator.

Other Features

Beyond chats, the app lets users tap into contact profiles directly from the interface. This includes viewing names and profile pictures for easier identification, along with quick options to either send a message or start a call.

A separate tab is dedicated to call history, showing incoming, outgoing, and missed WhatsApp calls in a single list. Users can return calls directly from this screen, while new calls can also be initiated via Siri if the contact is not listed.

The CarPlay app also includes a favourites tab, giving users faster access to frequently contacted people. These favourites are synced from the smartphone app, and can be used to quickly start a call or send a message without navigating through the full chat list.

(Source: WABetaInfo)