The COROS Pace 4 is the latest model in the brand’s running-focused Pace lineup. Since its launch in Malaysia last year, the smartwatch has received some visual updates in the form of a Black Crystal variant. Now, the company has announced another version of the wearable for the local market. If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, the Pace 4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edition was crafted in collaboration with the Olympic gold medalist.

Naturally, the wearable includes design elements inspired by the athlete. For starters, this variant sports a sleek black body and a lightweight aluminium bezel with a gold finish. Furthermore, this edition comes with a transparent dial that exposes an inner gold pin. Meanwhile, the woven nylon strap features the “FEARLESS” branding on the exterior and a subtle track lane pattern on the reverse side. Naturally, this band also incorporates gold detailing.

Other than that, the company has introduced a custom watch face. Its design features track-inspired geometry with a 03:25 timestamp as a nod to Ingebrigtsen’s target time for the 1,500m event. Finally, the watch comes in exclusive packaging with a custom-designed box. Also included are insert cards detailing the collaboration process and Ingebrigtsen’s training journey.

Looking beyond aesthetics, the watch is more or less the same Pace 4 that launched in December. Essentially, it gets a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. In addition to this, the wearable features a 5 ATM water resistance rating, so it is usable for water surface activities. Of course, it also retains the built-in mic for recordings. Moreover, the device’s battery life remains the same. Wearers can get a maximum of 19 days of regular use.

The COROS Pace 4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edition is currently available for purchase via the brand’s official store on Shopee. As for pricing, the watch retails for RM1,499. Alongside the watch, COROS has launched a matching heart rate monitor. This gets a RM499 price tag.

(Source: COROS press release)