Last week, Sony teased the launch of new products under its Inzone branding. Now, the company has honoured its word and unveiled the latest additions to the gaming-focused range. Among these is the Inzone H6 Air, which had been the subject of some leaks prior to its official debut.

Just as said leaks claimed, the wired headset is the first in the lineup to feature an open-back design. This setup reduces audio reflections, allowing for a more natural sound. Consequently, the device can deliver more accurate audio and a wider soundstage, promising an immersive in-game experience.

Other than that, the device sports a light aluminium build, weighing around 199g without the detachable microphone. This is a cardioid boom microphone with a flexible arm.

Gaming-focused features

The H6 Air is equipped with custom-tuned drivers based on Sony’s MDR-MV1 studio headphones, although these have been tuned to suit gaming purposes. Furthermore, the company has integrated back ducts into the driver units for deep and controlled bass reproduction.

Meanwhile, sound designers from PlayStation Studios helped develop the headset’s audio profiles, creating a dedicated RPG and Adventure mode that boosts environmental detail and depth. Beyond that, the headset supports virtual 7.1 channel surround sound with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming. Worth noting that these features are accessible via the Inzone Hub software.

New Inzone Buds colourway

Alongside the H6 Air, Sony announced a new colour option for the Inzone Buds, which initially launched back in 2023. This variant is dubbed “Glass Purple”, and as the name says, it is purple. Additionally, both the buds and the case feature translucent elements, exposing the internals.

In terms of specifications, there is nothing new here. You get the same Dynamic Driver X in each bud, as well as ANC and 360 Spatial Sound. Other than that, the buds offer up to 12 hours of use.

The Inzone H6 Air and Inzone Buds in Glass Purple are available for purchase in select markets, with the former getting a US$200 (~RM789) price tag in the US. On our end, the local website has listed both products. That said, at the time of writing, the brand has not disclosed details on availability and pricing. We’ve reached out to Sony on this and will update the article with the information once we have it.

(Source: Sony [1], [2])