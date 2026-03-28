Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced another round of price increases for its PlayStation hardware lineup, citing continued pressure from the global economic landscape. The adjustments will affect the PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal, and are set to take effect starting 2 April 2026.

According to Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the decision was made after careful evaluation of market conditions. She acknowledged that the changes will impact consumers, but described them as necessary to ensure the company can continue delivering high-quality gaming experiences worldwide.

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” she said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Under the revised pricing structure, the PS5 lineup in the United States will see noticeable increases across the board. Sony confirmed that similar price increases will roll out across other regions including the UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

The standard PS5 with disc drive is now priced at US$649.99 (~RM3,060), while the PS5 Digital Edition comes in at US$599.99 (~RM2,820). The PS5 Pro, meanwhile, has climbed to US$899.99 (~RM4,230), marking one of the steepest increases among the lineup. The PlayStation Portal remote player has also seen a price bump, now retailing at US$249.99 (~RM1,175) in the US.

This marks the second price adjustment in under a year. Back in August 2025, Sony had already increased PS5 prices in the US by US$50 across multiple models. With the latest revision, the standard PS5 and Digital Edition are now US$100 more expensive than before, while the PS5 Pro has jumped by a substantial US$150. For context, the original PS5 launched in November 2020 at US$499.99, meaning the current starting price has risen by around US$100 over time.

The latest hikes come amid global economic challenges, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts and rising production costs. Factors such as US tariffs, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as a surge in memory prices driven by AI demand, have all contributed to increased manufacturing expenses across the tech industry.

As for Malaysia, Sony has yet to confirm whether similar price adjustments will be implemented locally. For reference, the PS5 Pro is currently priced at RM3,849, while the PS5 Disc Console (Slim) starts from RM2,499 and the PS5 Digital Console (Slim) from RM2,069. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Portal is still going for RM999. Whether these figures will be revised in line with global pricing remains to be seen.

(Source: PlayStation [official blog])