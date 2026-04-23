Infinix has announced a new tablet for the Malaysian market, the XPAD 30E. Aimed at supporting students, it comes equipped with a selection of AI-driven educational features and tools. On top of that, the device boasts over 120,000 free learning resources, as well as an AI Tutor.

In terms of specifications, the XPAD 30E sports an 11-inch display with a 1200 x 1920 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 440 nits. This panel comes with eye-care features and TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light, ensuring reduced eye strain during prolonged use.

Under the hood, the tablet packs a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. On the subject of storage configurations, you have your choice of either 4GB+128GB or 8GB+256GB. Meanwhile, a 7,200mAh battery powers the device. According to Infinix, this battery is enhanced with intelligent power-saving technology, allowing it to last for the entire day.

For connectivity, the device supports 4G and WiFi. Much like the company’s other tablets, the XPAD 30E comes with multitasking functions. These include split-screen, file-sharing, and drag-and-drop capabilities.

As for the aforementioned educational features, the built-in Learning Center app covers content for children aged from 2 to 16, spanning more than 30 subjects. Meanwhile, the Hi Tutor app offers guidance for solving problems. Aside from that, the Infinix EduDesk serves as a dedicated learning interface. When in use, it replaces the native desktop for a distraction-free space.

Moreover, Infinix has improved its AI-powered Photo to Solution feature by adding switchable parent and student modes to suit different use cases. Other than that, the built-in AI Tutor can analyse the screen’s contents to provide answers, translations, as well as take notes. Other features include a circle-to-search function, a suite of AI-driven creative tools, as well as a parental control system.

The Infinix XPAD 30E comes in three colourways, namely Dream Purple, Forest Green, and Deep Blue. The tablet is available for purchase via the brand’s authorised dealers and online platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. As for pricing, the 4GB+128GB version retails for RM699. Meanwhile, the 8GB+256GB model gets a RM999 price tag.

(Source: Infinix press release)