After much teasing, HONOR has unveiled the latest generation of its main numbered range of smartphones. Positioned as a new flagship lineup, the HONOR 600 series features a refreshed design and upgrades in terms of performance and camera.

Much like last year’s iteration, this batch of handsets comprises two models, namely the base HONOR 600 and the HONOR 600 Pro. At a glance, the vanilla version and the Pro variant have a lot in common. They both feature a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display. This panel offers a 2726×1264 pixel resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it gets 8,000 nits of peak brightness.

Beyond that, the duo comes with dual stereo speakers and dual-microphone noise reduction. As with the brand’s recent releases, the devices sport a dedicated AI button on the side. Rounding things off are the IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

On the software side, the phones run on MagicOS 10 right out of the box. The Android 16-based operating system comes with a suite of AI-driven features, including Google Gemini, HONOR Share, plus productivity tools like AI Summary and AI Notes. AI Deepfake and Voice Cloning Detection are also included.

HONOR 600 Pro

The internals are where the two phones differ. Of course, the Pro model is the cream of the crop, so it gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is Qualcomm’s flagship chip from the last generation, but it does fulfill the 8-series promise. Other than that, HONOR has equipped the device with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

As for its imaging system, the handset features a 200MP 1/1.4-inch primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture. As previously revealed, this camera comes with CIPA 6.0 OIS. Alongside the main lens is a 12MP ultra-wide and macro sensor with autofocus. Finally, a 50MP telephoto lens completes the setup. This lens comes with an f/2.8 aperture and up to 120x AI-assisted digital zoom. For selfies, the phone features a 50MP front camera.

Colour options for the device include Orange, Golden White, and Black. On the subject of storage configurations, you have your choice of either 12GB + 256GB, or 12GB + 512GB.

HONOR 600

As the more modest option between the two, the vanilla version packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, which is a 4nm midrange chip. While this model also comes with a sizable 7,000mAh battery, it only supports 80W wired fast charging.

The imaging system is also slightly different, as the base HONOR 600 sports a dual camera setup. Basically, it gets the same 200MP main and 12MP ultra-wide snappers, but skips out on the telephoto lens. The digital zoom is also limited to 30x, rather than 120x. That said, the phone does come with the same 50MP selfie camera, so there’s that.

The phone is offered in a single 12GB + 512GB configuration. As for colours, it gets the same options as its Pro sibling: Orange, Golden White, and Black.

Pricing

The HONOR 600 series is available for pre-order via the brand’s physical and online stores. The base 600 retails for RM2,599. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is priced at RM3,099 and RM3,299 for the 256GB and 512GB models respectively. The pre-order period will last until 29 April 2026, after which general sales will begin.

In conjunction with the launch, HONOR is offering free gifts worth up to RM1,496 with every purchase of the vanilla 600. This includes a RM200 rebate, the HONOR Choice Watch 2 Epic, 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement, 1 Year Extended Warranty, and 1 Year Liquid Damage Protection Warranty. Similarly, those buying the Pro model can get gifts worth up to RM1,935, which include a RM200 rebate, a Fujifilm instax mini LiPlay+, plus 365-day Front & Back Crack Replacement, 1 Year Extended Warranty, and 1 Year Liquid Damage Protection Warranty.

Of course, it goes without saying that this is subject to stock availability. Beyond that, the phones are also available through the brand’s selected telco partners.