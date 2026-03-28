Not too long after the unveiling of the HONOR 600 Lite, the brand is preparing to release more products. Earlier this week, the phone maker began teasing a new “flagship series” for the local market. The company did not mention a name, but this is likely the new generation of its numbered range.

For now, HONOR has only shared some bits and pieces of the design for one of the models in this so-called premium lineup. Based on the teasers, we know that the device will come in a shade of orange. This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. The company has borrowed iPhone aesthetics in the past. In any case, the upcoming phone will feature a matte metal frame with curved corners. Other than that, it will come with an AI button, as well as a triple camera setup.

But while the brand tries to play coy regarding what exactly it is launching, leaks may have already spoiled the surprise. A recent report by WinFuture.de revealed the designs of the HONOR 600 and 600 Pro in all their glory, and the latter looks like it could be our mystery phone. And yes, it is a dead ringer for a certain phone by a certain American tech company.

Inspirations aside, the German publication also included some of the specifications of the handsets. So far, it seems that the two models will only differ in terms of camera, as the vanilla 600 will only get an ultrawide shooter in addition to the main lens. Meanwhile, the 600 Pro will feature a telephoto camera alongside the two sensors. The specifications of these lenses are still uncertain, but the report claims that the primary sensor is a 200MP unit.

Other than that, the phones will supposedly sport a 6.57-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, they will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series SoC. That said, it’s unclear whether this will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite from last year or one of the 8s variants. Finally, the handsets will allegedly be powered by a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

It goes without saying that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, since the information does not originate from an official source. Regardless, we will learn more about the upcoming phones soon. HONOR has yet to specify a launch date, but we can expect the devices to debut soon.

(Source: HONOR press release, WinFuture.de)