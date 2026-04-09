HONOR has been dancing around the subject of its next smartphones these past few weeks. But now, the brand has finally outright given a name to the upcoming series. As expected, the HONOR 600 lineup will be making its debut here as the newest iteration of the company’s main numbered range.

Aside from this, the phone maker has revealed the design for the handsets. While a previous leak has already offered a glimpse of the phones, it’s nice to have confirmation. In any case, the official image depicts the devices in an off-white hue, which the company is calling Golden White.

Visuals aside, HONOR has revealed a bit more about the upcoming 600 series. Much like last year’s models, the phones will sport a 200MP primary camera. That said, the brand claims that it has upgraded the imaging system in line with the devices’ new flagship designation. These enhancements are aimed at improving clarity and colour accuracy, even in low-light conditions.

According to the brand, the main shooter will be accompanied by a telephoto lens with 120x zoom. Other claimed highlights include a CIPA 6.5 image stabilisation rating, with motion blur effectively eliminated. Essentially, the phones promise to deliver sharp, “professional-grade” photos. Beyond that, the AI Color Engine serves to produce true-to-life tones.

For now, this is all the information HONOR is willing to divulge. Previously, the company confirmed that the 600 series will pack a Snapdragon 8-series SoC. The rest of the specifications remain under wraps, but past leaks suggest that the phones could feature a 6.57-inch 120Hz OLED display and a 9,000mAh battery. Whether or not these leaks are accurate remains to be seen, of course.

Either way, we can probably expect more details to surface as the local launch approaches. Speaking of which, the brand has not yet disclosed a release date for the smartphones, although it promises to announce said date next week. In any case, Malaysia will be the first global market to get the handsets.

(Source: HONOR press release)