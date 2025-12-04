Just a day after our report on Valve’s alleged work on bringing Steam to Android and ARM-based devices, some internet sleuths have discovered its alleged efforts in the matter. It also has a name: Lepton.

As reported by GamingOnLinux, Lepton is supposedly the name of the bridge, which sounds about right. Just like how Intel has its “XXXX Lake” moniker and AMD with its “XXXX Point” naming, the name is on point with Valve’s own naming convention. Case in point, Proton is the name of the translation layer Steam uses for Windows-Linux gaming, as evidenced by the Steam Deck.

Unfortunately, that’s where the buck stops. Lepton is still shrouded in mystery, with little or no detail about its status. At this point, there is a possibility that it could be exclusive to the Steam Frame; the demonstration given to journalists who were fortunate enough to play with it, the headset was running on another translation layer called Fex.

While not widely known or announced, the Steam Frame headset was actually connected to an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered device, which is what opened up the floodgates to the numerous questions about SteamOS’ existence in the ARM ecosystem.

The possibility of running SteamOS natively on systems running on the latest Snapdragon X2 Series processor, then, is possible, although it remains to be seen how it would handle the majority of AAA titles that typically require a dedicated GPU to run optimally.

(Source: Techspot, GamingOnLinux)