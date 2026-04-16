While Valve has confirmed that it is testing some new additions in beta, other possible upcoming features are still being discovered via leaks. One example of the former is an FPS estimator for games based on your rig. An example of the latter has recently popped up, and it looks to be a 30-day price history.

X user @LambdaGen posted an image that’s seemingly evidence to this. Though they also claim that @SigaTbh was the first to discover this on SteamDB. That being said, it’s not exactly new. While it may be a new feature if it goes worldwide, for some countries in the EU, this feature is about three years old. As pointed out by SteamDB itself at the time, it’s part of Steam complying with the region’s Omnibus Directive.

On one hand, having price histories for games is useful. Tags like “30-day low” can also be helpful on occasion. But just 30 days is too short of a history for this feature to be properly meaningful. There are a couple of reasons for this. One is because, if the feature includes discounts instead of just base prices Valve doesn’t allow discounts on Steam within 30 days of each other anyway, unless it’s one of Steam’s seasonal discounts. A second reason is because said seasonal sales are on average three months apart from each other.

For a price history to be useful, it needs to be a lifetime history. Only then will it will help potential buyers catch bad practices like what PlayStation did with Horizon Zero Dawn. The game appeared on Steam in 2020, and suddenly saw a massive price hike in 2022. So never mind a 30-day history – it needs to be at least three years to be able to track this egregiousness.

(Source: @LambdaGen, SteamDB, Valve)