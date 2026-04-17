Intel has officially pulled back the curtain on its latest Wildcat Lake series of CPUs. The portfolio is still part of its Series 3 lineup, like Panther Lake, the main difference being that these CPUs are non-Ultra versions of the portfolio.

These Wildcat Lake processors, designed for the mobile space, are smaller than its Panther Lake counterparts, at least in terms of its total core count and configuration. IN total, there are total of seven SKUs, starting with a Core 3 304 at the base and a Core 7 360 at the top.

As it has been with Intel, neither Wildcat Lake CPU have hyperthreading, meaning that both cores and threads are the same. In addition, these CPUs do not have any E-Cores, although there are low-power (LP) E-Cores that are presumably being used for tasks whose intensity is virtually non-existent. In total, these CPUs can have up two Cougar Cove P-Cores and four Darkmont LP E-Cores.

Additionally, Wildcat Lake processors get up to 2Xe cores, with up to 2.6GHz in their boost clock, plus an NPU5 die with a maximum performance of 17 TOPs. Other specifications details include a 6MB LLC Intel Smart Cache across the board, a base and maximum TDP of 15W and 35W, respectively; and support for up to 48GB LPDDR5X-7467 or 64GB DDR5-6400 RAM.

Again, Wildcat Lake is built on the same Intel 18A die lithography as Panther Lake, so one could reasonably expect some decent performance in the efficiency and battery life department. Also, if it hasn’t already been said enough, the Core Series 3 is looking a lot more like a direct rival and option to Apple’s new MacBook Neo, at least in terms of performance-per-ringgit.

On that note, pricing for each Intel Core Series 3 SKU will be at the mercy of the chipmaker’s OEM partners. As for availability, the chips are already available today, with major brands including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Samsung releasing laptops fitted with these chips.

(Source Intel PR)