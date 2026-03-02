Outside of a brand like Frameworkd, you’re pretty unlikely to find anothe PC brand that’s willing to dabble in modular laptops. Lenovo has entertained the idea, with the Modular AI PC concept revealed as part of its MWC 2026 lineup. It comes with a second screen, and it’s more than just said screen that can be moved around freely.

As reported by Engadget, the second screen sits behind the first by default. This can be helpful if you’re sitting opposite someone at the table, and want to show what’s on screen. Otherwise, you can put it on the side of the laptop and prop it up with the built-in kickstand for a more conventional dual-screen experience. This requires that the two be connected via USB-C, but at least you can decide if it displays in vertical or landscape orientation.

The final option is to remove the section that houses the keyboard and touchpad combo, and put the second screen there instead. And since it connects to the main body via Bluetooth, it can still be used while detached. The final element to the Lenovo Modular AI PC concept are two modular ports. You have a choice of USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, or even RJ45 Ethernet. If you need additional ports for audio, there’s that too.

Engadget notes that the Lenovo Modular AI PC concept to be pretty polished and sturdy. Unfortunately, the report also claims Lenovo is not turning it into a retail product. Which probably explains the company’s reluctance to share specs details of the modular concept laptop.

(Source: Engadget)