Though it’s been a little over a month since Xiaomi launched its 17 series in Malaysia, a rumour suggests that the company is already working on the Xiaomi 18 Pro. Several rumours have surfaced talking about the device’s supposed specs, like a triple camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery. Today, rather than your usual spec leak, someone leaked alleged renders of the device.

These renders came from tech commentator Leo Hefeng, who shared the images in a now-deleted X post. Based on these images, we can clearly see that the device’s layout is very similar to the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max (that never arrived in Malaysia), complete with an empty space perhaps meant for the rear touchscreen. A previous report claims that Xiaomi will introduce an “AI-powered smart window”, which might be in reference to the additional AI features for the rear panel.

On the right side of the device, we can see that it too has the same triple camera arrangement as its predecessor. If the rumour mill is anything to go by, the device will feature a 200MP main shooter and a 200MP 3x telephoto lens. At the time of writing, we still don’t know the specification of the last snapper.

However, if you’re looking for something new, Leo’s images suggest that the upcoming smartphone will allegedly feature a dedicated and customisable AI button. You may think that this button is somewhat similar to Nothing’s Essential Key, but the commentator claims that the button can launch AI “in any situation” and can also control smart home devices and even works with the tech giant’s EV line.

As for specs, sources say that the device will feature a 6.3-inch front display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, a 7,000mAh or larger battery that supports 100W wired wireless charging, an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a full waterproof rating. Another leak suggests that the phone could debut in September of this year.

Like always, even if the source of the information may be credible, it’s important to note that these details are still leaks at the end of the day and should not be treated as fact. There are still plenty of details that we still don’t know, and it’s best to remain sceptical until more information comes to light.

(Source: Leo Hefeng, via GSMArena)