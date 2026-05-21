Denza officially launched its self-named Denza B8 today. The car is a Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) Super Hybrid model and is positioned as a luxury off-road vehicle.

“The DENZA B8 marks an important milestone for DENZA in Malaysia as we introduce our first-ever DMO Super Hybrid technology to the market,” Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia, say. “As we strengthen our presence here, we are not only focused on introducing pure electric vehicles, but also expanding our range of new energy mobility solutions to better serve the diverse needs of Malaysian customers. This launch reflects our commitment to offering more choice in new energy vehicles, while continuing to bring advanced technology, versatility and a truly premium ownership experience to the market.”

Denza, by the by, is an automotive brand founded in Shenzhen as part of a joint venture between EV maker BYD, which is its parent company, and the Mercedes-owned Daimler. It’s the

Specs-wise, the Denza B8 features a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine, along with dual electric motors that produce a combined output of 450kW (~603 mechanical HP) and 760Nm of torque. Electrical power to the car is supplied by the 36.8 kWh BYD Blade battery, which, by its lonesome, can provide up to 115km of electric driving range, based on the NEDC cycle.

As this is a hybrid vehicle, the Denza B8 also combines a 91-litre petrol tank, giving the hybrid a total range of 1,040km, making it ideal for long-distance travel. That said, we can only imagine how much the car’s petrol bill is going to be, but having said that, if you’re buying this car, we doubt that’s going to be a priority on your mind.

In terms of range, Denza says the B8 consumes 9.89 litres for every 100km. Additionally, it also has a 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, which is zippy for an SUV. Oh, for charging, the hybrid supports up to 120kW DC fast charging, enabling up to 80% of power in 16 minutes, as well as 11kW AC charging.

Regarding aesthetics, the Denza B8 adopts a Starship Mecha-inspired design language, highlighted by Starship Wing LED daytime running lights, Energy Thruster-inspired tail lamps and a strong, sculpted silhouette that reinforces its commanding road presence.

The Denza B8 also offers up to 140mm of ride height adjustment, improving both on-road refinement and off-road capability. It also enables a maximum water wading depth of up to 890 mm, while improving approach and departure angles to 34 degrees and 35 degrees,respectively.

On the inside, you get the creature comforts and luxuries that warrant a premium SUV like this: Nappa leather, seats with their own individual electronic adjustments, and a back seat that doubles up as a spacious car boot when the two rear seats are fully laid down. Oh, and a built-in condenser that can keep your drinks cold or hot, depending on what your poison is.

Pricing for the Denza B8 starts at RM518,800 for the Premium 6-seater SKU, while the bigger 7-seater Dynamic model retails for RM458,800. Additionally, it comes in five different colours: Alpine White, Nebula White, Eclipse Black, Emerald Green, and Dawn Gold.

To sweeten the pot, Denza is also offering a six-year warranty for the first 150,000km, seven complimentary scheduled maintenance services within those six years, and an eight-year warranty for the high voltage battery and Electric Drive Unit (EDU) for the first 160,000km.