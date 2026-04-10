OPPO previously announced that it will be debuting its upcoming flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, globally on 21 April. And, perhaps as a means to build up hype, the company unveiled the phone’s full camera specifications, corroborating prior leaks.

The company has yet to showcase the device’s design, maybe keeping that bit of detail for a later date. Unfortunately for the company, however, the design and other important details have appeared online via a China Telecom listing.

First, let’s talk about the cameras. In an official post on X, OPPO revealed that the camera array is led by a 200MP “Ultra-Sensing” main shooter, which allegedly offers 10% better light intake than the Find X8 Ultra.

The device also features two telephoto lenses. The first is a 200MP sensor offering 3x “Super Portrait” zoom and is claimed to deliver 36% better light intake than its predecessor. The second telephoto is a 50MP camera with 10x optical zoom.

Rounding out the rear setup is a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the Find X9 Ultra has a 50MP selfie camera. OPPO also claims that both sensors can capture 56% more light than before. Additionally, all cameras except the ultrawide and selfie shooters have been tuned by Hasselblad.

Next up are the device’s specs. GSMArena spotted the Find X9 Ultra listed on China Telecom’s website, revealing some of its specifications ahead of launch. According to the listing, the handset will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 3,168 x 1,440 resolution. Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In addition to these details, the listing also revealed the device’s design. As an imaging-focused smartphone, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra naturally features a sizable camera bump. According to China Telecom, the device will be available in Polar Glacier, Rongsha Valley, and Tundra colourways.

As for buttons, GSMArena reports that the volume rocker, power button, and camera button are all located on the right side of the device. Meanwhile, a dedicated shortcut button sits on the opposite side.

As we approach the device’s expected launch date, more details are likely to surface. However, at the time of writing, China Telecom has taken down the OPPO Find X9 Ultra listing from its website. The company may have removed the page after it began circulating online. As such, aside from the camera details, readers should take the rest of the information with a grain of salt.

(Source: X, China Telecom, via GSMArena)