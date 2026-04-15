Last week, Redmagic’s general manager confirmed that the company will be launching the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro first in China, then globally. Well, shortly after this announcement, Digital Chat Station revealed key specs and details on Weibo, including a liquid cooling system.

According to the leaker, the upcoming device may feature a 9-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,504 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. The tablet may also come with a transparent design, complete with RGB lighting elements.

Digital Chat Station further claims that the tablet will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The company may offer the device in four memory configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, and 24GB + 1TB.

Further, the tablet may pack a battery rated at around 8,300mAh or higher. It’s also been rumoured that the device will come with a liquid cooling system. Though this may be the first time Redmagic adds such a cooling system to a tablet, the company has experience incorporating the technology into its devices. A case in point is the Redmagic 11 Pro, which arrived in Malaysia late last year.

Circling back to the design, in addition to the transparent back, the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro may come in “Tritium Transparent Silver Wing”, “Tritium Transparent Dark Night”, and “Gold Legend” colourways. As mentioned previously, Redmagic has yet to announce when it will release the device in China or globally. Based on available information, it may launch in its home market as early as May 2026, while an international release could follow around June or July.

Please remember that most of the details come from leaks and, as a result, you shouldn’t treat this information as gospel. Though Digital Chat Station has an arguably stellar track record when it comes to such details, there’s still a possibility that some bits of information may be wrong.

(Source: Weibo, via Notebookcheck)