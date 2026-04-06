Redmagic has launched several smartphones over the past few months, but it has been a while since the company introduced a new gaming tablet. That said, it doesn’t look like Redmagic is stepping away from the segment anytime soon. In fact, the company is reportedly preparing to unveil a new device in China as early as this month, with an international release set to follow shortly after.

Redmagic general manager Jiang Chao confirmed the information on Weibo. Based on a machine translation of his post, the tablet will launch in China as early as April or possibly in May. Unfortunately, the executive did not share a specific date just yet but said that it won’t disappoint.

Meanwhile, NotebookCheck reports that the device in question could be the Redmagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, which would succeed the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro, known locally as the Redmagic Astra. It remains unclear what happened to the Tablet 4 Pro or if the company simply chose to skip the numbering altogether.

According to NotebookCheck, Chao also confirmed that the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will receive a global release, similar to its predecessor. For context, the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro debuted in China in June 2025 before arriving in Malaysia as the Redmagic Astra in early July.

Based on that timeline, if the new tablet launches in China in April or May, it should arrive on our shores sometime in June or July. As of writing, the device has yet to appear in SIRIM’s database, so it’s best to temper your expectations. We also wouldn’t be surprised if Redmagic rebrands the upcoming tablet again for international markets.

As a new device, the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will bring several upgrades. The publication reports that it will feature an OLED display with a high refresh rate, along with a new UI, an improved cooling system, and PC-grade materials for better thermal management. Redmagic has yet to reveal the official pricing, but given the broader trend of rising device costs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company follow suit.

(Source: Weibo, via NotebookCheck)