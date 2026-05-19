The Redmagic 11S Pro and 11S Pro+ have officially launched in China as the nubia sub-brand’s newest gaming smartphones. As the names suggest, the devices serve as the successors to last year’s 10S Pro series. For the most part, the two handsets share the same specifications, but there are a few distinctions in terms of battery and thermal management.

Starting with the exterior, the duo comes equipped with a 6.85-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. This BOE X10 panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. And in the usual Redmagic fashion, the screen features no cutouts for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Beyond that, the phones get an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, capacitive triggers with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rounding things off is an IPX8 rating.

For internals, both devices pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version processor. Essentially, this is a variant of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, with overclocked prime cores running at 4.74GHz. This gets paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the regular 11S Pro. Meanwhile, the fancier 11S Pro+ gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

As for battery, the 11S Pro equips a 8,000mAh silicon-carbon cell with support for 80W wired charging. On the other hand, the 11S Pro+ runs on a smaller 7,500mAh battery. That said, it supports 120W wired and 80W wireless charging. Additionally, both models support bypass charging. Keeping things cool is a physical cooling fan that spins at up to 24,000 RPM. The Pro+ variant also inherits the liquid cooling system from the RedMagic 11 Pro lineup. In terms of software, the devices run on Android 16 via Redmagic OS 11.5.

On the imaging end, both models sport a 50MP main camera. This is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, Redmagic has tucked away a 16MP shooter under the display.

In China, both phones come in Silver Wing and Dark Night colourways. As for pricing, the regular 11S Pro gets a CNY5,499 (~RM3,216) price tag. Meanwhile, the Pro+ variant has a starting price of CNY6,199 (~RM3,625). For now, though, local availability is up in the air.

(Source: Redmagic [1], [2])