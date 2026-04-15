Beyond the open-back headset, Sony also launched the Inzone M10S II, a new monitor addition into the line. This is another entry into the monitor market featuring super high refresh rates. And depending on the situation, the maximum that this monitor can hit is either 540 Hz, or 720 Hz.

What qualifies for normal use of the 27-inch Sony Inzone M10S II is using it in its full QHD (2,560 x 1,400) resolution. But even at this resolution, you already get access to 540 Hz refresh rate. But if you want the full 720 Hz experience, the monitor takes a heavy hit in resolution, all the way down to 720p. Its product page mentions of a blisteringly quick 0.02ms response time, though no mention if this is locked to any resolution. It’s also likely referring to the GtG response time, as is the standard these days.

Other features on the Sony Inzone M10S II include a motion blur reduction algorithm which is self-explanatory, plus what is called Black Frame Insertion which contributes to the above 0.02ms response time. There’s also a Super Anti-Glare film on top to reduce reflections. No word on if the company sourced it from Samsung though. Also included is a custom heat sink to protect the OLED panel.

And with feedback from gamers, the company made the monitor have a stand with a smaller footprint. Which sounds good, but this will likely make it pretty heavy. More importantly, it also gets a wider range of tilt adjustability, from minus five to 35 degrees.

All of this comes at a pretty hefty price of US$1,099(~RM4,342). Which is a massive jump even from prior Inzone monitors. But if you do want one for yourself, you may be in for quite the wait. Despite having the price, Engadget notes that Sony is only releasing the Inzone M10S II “sometime later this year”. The outlook is likely worse for the local market though. This is simply because the older crop of Inzone monitors never made their way to our shores.

(Source: Sony, Engadget)