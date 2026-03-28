Samsung, or more specifically its display division, has announced new tech for its future monitors. Well, some of its future monitors at least, specifically the QD-OLED kinds. The name of the tech is QuantumBlack, but despite the bombastic sounding name, it’s actually a film that’s applied over the screen.

But what exactly makes this film a big deal? The company describes it as a low-reflection, high-durability film that gives those properties to monitors that it goes over. This would help get rid of reflections that get in the way of the true blacks of QD-OLED displays. This new film is noted to be 20% more effective compared to the previous film. Though without Samsung providing exact figures, it’s hard to make much sense out of the claim.

As for the high-durability claim, Samsung says that the new QuantumBlack film improves the surface hardness of QD-OLED panels from 2H to 3H. That’s the pencil hardness rating, by the way. So it’s not exactly comparable to, say, the sort of durability tests done to Corning’s Gorilla Glass. But for what it’s worth, the South Korean tech giant says it should still provide better protection against fingernails.

Despite this recent announcement, monitor making brands that source their displays from Samsung have already launched products featuring the tech. This includes the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 featuring the BlackShield film. Others include Gigabyte with the Obsidian Shield film over the QD-OLED MO34WQC36 and 4K QD-OLED MO32U24, as well as MSI’s DarkArmor film on the MPG 322UR QD-OLED X24 and MAG 321UP QD-OLED X24

(Source: Samsung, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI)