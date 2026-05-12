You’ve probably already seen leaks of Sony’s The ColleXion, a pair of headphones described as a more premium, “upmarket” version of the brand’s existing WH-1000XM6. Now, thanks to Android Headlines, we’re more or less assured that headphones are coming in two colour ways: Black and White.

The white model of The ColleXion was first spotted being worn in the US city of Manhattan, prior to the prestigious and glamorous annual Met Gala. Little is still known about the specs of the wireless headphones, but as mentioned earlier, reports and rumours hint at it being just a revamped version of the WH-1000XM6.

The main difference between the ColleXion and the WH-1000XM6, based on visual confirmation at least, is the redesigned headband. The headphones definitely look like they retain the foldability at the joints, but Sony seems to have somewhat reinforced it by making the outer layer of the headband metal. For that matter, the retractable stems of each earcup are now outside, rather than inside the hollow of the yoke, and layered right on top of it. Honestly, it makes for a more elegant design.

Speaking of earcups, the ones on The ColleXion definitely look more…muted, and even less pronounced than the ones on the WH-1000XM6. By that, we mean that the edges around the top of each earcup seem less sharp and more rounded. Oh, and as pointed out by Android Headlines, there’s a USB-C port for charging and wired connectivity on the right earcup, and the microphones are barely visible.

What’s It Going To Cost, And When’s It Dropping?

At this point, there are no specifics as to when Sony intends to drop The ColleXion, or just how much it will cost. We’ve actually reached out to Sony Malaysia on the matter, but even they were unable to give us any details. Of course, considering that these are expected to be a premium pair of headphones, it wouldn’t surprise us if they cost more than RM2,000 at launch.

(Source: Android Headlines)