Whether we like it or not, we are all feeling the pinch of the ongoing fuel crisis caused by the West Asia conflict. In light of this, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is calling on e-hailing companies to introduce more flexible approaches, including expanding carpool options, as a way to help users cut down on fuel costs.

According to Loke, carpooling could make ride-sharing more efficient while offering lower fares for passengers. At the same time, he believes the approach could help strike a better balance between the needs of the industry and the welfare of consumers.

Speaking at a recent monthly assembly, the transport minister pointed out that carpool features on e-hailing apps could be rolled out fairly quickly, noting that some providers have already implemented them. “This is an example we hope can serve as a model for all parties and agencies, that in facing this crisis, we must take proactive measures,” he adds. At the same time, Loke emphasised the need for policies and regulations to remain agile, without compromising on safety or compliance with existing laws.

On top of that, the minister expects more Malaysians to pivot towards public transport and EVs in response to the current situation, even as the government maintains the subsidised RON95 price at RM1.99 per litre. Paultan.org notes that the reduction of the monthly BUDI95 quota from 300 to 200 litres suggests a subtle push towards more prudent fuel usage.

Land transport isn’t the only sector feeling the impact of the crisis. Bernama reports that the closure of airspace in conflict zones has forced airlines to reroute flights, resulting in higher fuel consumption and longer travel times.

“These changes not only disrupt operational schedules, but also carry significant cost implications, while the temporary suspension of certain routes and cancellation of some daily flights to the Middle East at the early stages of the crisis have resulted in substantial losses for the aviation industry,” Loke mentions. Despite this, he emphasised that the government is carefully evaluating the global energy crisis, particularly its implications for supply security and economic stability.

(Source: Bernama, Paultan.org)