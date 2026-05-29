Repair works are currently under way on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Light Rail Transit (LRT) line following a train derailment near the track switch area at Chan Sow Lin station yesterday morning. Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said repair works are expected to take between three and five days, with the affected track likely to resume operations by 3 June 2026 after the long weekend.

The incident, which disrupted services across several stations on the line, has also prompted a formal investigation by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). Loke added that full service normalisation across the line could take up to 10 days following the completion of repair works.

APAD Opens Investigation File

Following the derailment, APAD confirmed that it has opened an official investigation file into the incident, in line with directives issued by Loke. According to the agency, an immediate site inspection was conducted shortly after the derailment by APAD director-general representatives together with officers from its Rail Enforcement and Rail Planning divisions.

A second inspection involving officials from the Ministry of Transport was also held later in the day to review preliminary findings and assess operational safety conditions. APAD said the investigation will focus on identifying the root cause of the derailment, including possible issues involving standard operating procedure compliance, asset maintenance, train operations, and safety systems. The agency stressed that rail safety and public confidence in public transportation services “cannot be compromised under any circumstances.”

Rapid KL operator Prasarana has also been instructed to submit a full report on the incident. APAD said it will review the report thoroughly before conducting further interviews and examinations to determine whether any elements of negligence, non-compliance, or breaches of operating licence conditions were involved.

Should violations be discovered, enforcement action may be taken under Section 101 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010. The investigation may also examine potential negligence under Sections 202 and 128 of the same legislation.

Loke Wants Maximum Penalty Against Prasarana

Meanwhile, Loke yesterday directed APAD to impose the maximum possible penalty on Prasarana Malaysia Berhad if wrongdoing is established. In a statement, the transport minister said the ministry viewed the derailment seriously due to the risks posed to both commuters and operational personnel. He added that Prasarana’s management could no longer maintain a “business as usual” attitude regarding repeated rail service incidents.

Loke also said the company’s board of directors should take serious action against individuals found responsible, including possible dismissals where necessary. The ministry has additionally established a special task force to conduct a detailed investigation into the derailment. Findings from the probe are expected to be tabled to the Cabinet and made public once completed.

Alternative Train Services Activated

In case you missed it, Rapid KL has arranged several temporary train arrangements and free shuttle bus services have been introduced while repair works continue. Under the revised operations, trains from Sentul Timur are currently turning back at Pudu at four-minute intervals, while shuttle train services between Ampang and Maluri are operating from Platform 2 at six-minute frequencies.

Additional shuttle services between Maluri and Chan Sow Lin via Platforms 1B and 2B are running every eight minutes. Meanwhile, trains from Putra Heights are turning back at Bandar Tasik Selatan every six minutes, with separate shuttle train services between Bandar Tasik Selatan and Cheras, as well as Cheras and Pudu, also operating at eight-minute intervals.

Rapid KL has also activated free shuttle bus services between Hang Tuah and Cheras, along with Pandan Jaya. However, the company noted that bus frequencies may vary between 15 and 20 minutes depending on traffic conditions. Passengers affected by the disruption have been advised to use alternative rail routes where possible.

(Source: Bernama / NST [1] [2])